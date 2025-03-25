Natasha Stankovic is open to finding love again after split from Hardik Pandya: ‘I value relationships built on trust’

Last year, Natasha Stankovic and Hardik Pandya confirmed their separation. Now, in an interview with Bombay Times, she has opened up about going through a "challenging year" and revealed whether she is open to love again. Natasha Stankovic talks about finding love again.

Natasha says last year was challenging

Reflecting on celebrating her birthday earlier in March with her close friends and son Agastya, Natasha recalled how the previous year had been difficult for her. She said, "Last year was quite challenging, and I am grateful for it. We grow wiser while going through challenges, and I just love it. I had many experiences, so I believe that we mature with experiences, not with age."

Natasha Stankovic on finding love

She further spoke about finding love again and said, "As I look to the year ahead, I am definitely open to new experiences, opportunities, and maybe love. I am not averse to it—I want to embrace whatever life brings my way. I believe that the right connection happens naturally when the time is right. I value meaningful relationships, the ones that are built on trust and understanding. I think love should complement my journey, not define it."

Meanwhile, Hardik is also rumoured to be dating UK singer Jasmin Walia. She was seen cheering for the cricketer and Team India in Dubai during the Champions Trophy match. The two first sparked dating rumours in August last year when eagle-eyed Reddit users noticed that Jasmin and Hardik had separately posted pictures from the same location in Greece. However, neither of them has confirmed the rumours.

Natasha Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's separation

Natasha and Hardik, who got married in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, confirmed their split in July last year after months of speculation. In a statement, the cricketer said, "After four years together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built a family together."

The statement further read, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding in granting us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time.”