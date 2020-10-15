Aly Goni on ex-girlfriend Natasha Stankovic: She deserves the best in life, I’m happy she’s settled with a kid; we keep talking now and then

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 14:34 IST

Not all past relationships have to be bitter, and Aly Goni just believes in that. The actor often comments on ex girlfriend, model and actor Natasa Stankovic’s social media posts. Recently, when Stankovic posted a photo with fiancé, cricketer Hardik Pandya, Goni commented with a heart emoji. Earlier, he had congratulated her when she couple got engaged, and also when the couple became parents to a boy.

“I’m very happy for Natasha. She deserves all the good in life. I’m happy that she’s finally settled with a kid. We keep talking now and then. She also wants the best for me,” says Goni, who dated Stanovic for a year in 2014. The two also participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye last year as exes.

“Kabhi jo tha woh achha tha, aur abhi jo dosti hai, woh bhi achhi hai. Not all relationships in life reach a culmination, that’s alright. I’m a strong believer of being good and doing good. I respect all the relationships in my life,” he adds.

Meanwhile, rumours about Goni dating actor Jasmin Bhasin refuse to die down. However, the actor clarifies saying that Bhasin is one of his closest friends in Mumbai.

“She is family. Now that she’s inside the Bigg Boss house, I am missing her a lot. Before she started her journey, she actually kept all things in place for me so that if I need anything I know where to find it, especially contact of doctors,” says the says the 28-year-old known for shows Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made in india.

Asked if there’s more to this friendship, he is quick to add, “Bas dosti hi hai, aagey kya hoga nahi pata. Bahut hi kam log shayad mere close hain yahan. Jasmin, Bharti (Singh), Karan (Patel) bhai, Haarsh (Limbachiyaa) are some of my good friends.”

Mention about settling down, and Goni saying there’s nothing on the cards as of now. “At present, I want to work as much as I can, rest I’m not thinking much. I’ve no qualms in revealing if I fall in love or planning to get married. Our fans would obviously like to know more about us and I understand that. Unka haq bhi hai, itna pyaar jo dete hain,” he ends.

