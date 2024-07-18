Natasa Stankovic gets online hate again after divorce announcement from Hardik Pandya: ‘He'll find someone better’

After weeks of speculation on their divorce, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have confirmed that they have separated. The couple released a joint statement on social media on Thursday evening, stating that they ‘mutually decided to part ways’. (Also Read: Natasa Stankovic packs her bags and flies out of Mumbai with son Agastya amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya) Natara Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got married in 2020.

Natasa, Hardik’s statement

The statement comes hours after Natasa left Mumbai with their son Agastya. The statement reads, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.”

They added, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time.”

Natasa and Hardik kept their comments switched off while posting the statements, but the internet found a way to make itself heard none the less.

Natasa gets fresh hate

As soon as the statement was released, Natasa got a round of fresh hate on social media, like she did when she first removed Pandya from her surname on Instagram. “Hard to believe,” commented one person about the news while another wrote, “Itne acche insaan ko pehchan nhi paayi. (she couldn’t understand how good he was)”

But these were the least of it because one person commented, “He’ll find someone better,” while another wrote, “Leave her sir u deserve much better than her.” A slew of misogynistic comments also started commenting, yet again, on how much Natasa would get in the divorce, with one person writing, “Kitni property le ja rhi hardik bhaiya ???ye (How much of your property will she take now?)”