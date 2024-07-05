Natasa Stankovic missing from pics as Hardik Pandya celebrates World Cup win with son

Hardik Pandya reunited with his son Agastya after registering a win for Team India at the T20 World Cup on Saturday. Hardik posted a bunch of pictures from the reunion but his wife Natasa Stankovic was suspiciously missing. (Also read: Natasa Stankovic hints at feeling 'lost' amid Hardik Pandya divorce rumours) Natasa Stankovic has been silent on social media about India's World Cup win.

Where's Natasa?

Sharing pictures of himself and Agastya as they cut a cake and posed together with blue balloons, Hardik wrote, “My #1! Everything I do, I do for you.” It is not known who clicked the pictures or filmed the video but Natasa was missing from all of them.

Fans of the cricketer congratulated him on the win but were also curious about Natasa's whereabouts. “Bhabhi ji Nazar nahi aa rahi (Cannot spot you wife),” wrote a fan. Another fan asked for “Natasa bhabi ke sath pic (A picture with Natasa).” A comment read, “Bhabhi ji k sath bhi post dalo (Post a picture with Natasa too).”

Rumours about Natasa and Hardik's split sparked up with a post on Reddit. Soon, it snowballed into sexist comments on social media, with many saying that Natasa married Hardik just for his money and will now take away a big chunk of his property and money. The couple has not responded to these rumours so far.

Hardik's win, Natasa's silence

Hardik Pandya helped India end their ICC trophy drought as India secured their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados on Saturday. After the match, Hardik cried as India won their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013.

However, Natasa, who is quite active on Instagram, refrained from sharing any posts about the world cup win, and her silence reignited rumours of their divorce.

Natasa and Hardik married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child, son Agastya, on July 30 of the same year.