Did Hardik Pandya video call Natasa Stankovic after India beat South Africa to win ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final?

Bowling by Hardik Pandya helped India end their ICC trophy drought, India secured their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados on Saturday. After the match, Hardik cried as India won their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013. Photos and videos of the cricketer – who has been in the news for his alleged split from wife Natasa Stankovic – after the match are grabbing attention. Also read: Natasa Stankovic's ‘friend’ from lunch outing responds to troll who said he broke her marriage with Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya spoke to someone on phone after Saturday's match. Internet discusses if it was Natasa Stankovic.

Internet reacts to Hardik Pandya's pics

In some photos, Hardik was sitting on the pitch and talking to someone over video call on his phone. The comments section of an Instagram post were filled with fans sharing their opinion on whom the cricketer spoke to after the match. While a section said it could be Natasa, many fans were of the opinion that Hardik called either his mom or his brother, cricketer Krunal Pandya.

Responding to the post – 'Who do you think Hardik called after the match?' – an Instagram user wrote, "Natasa?" A second asked, "Could be Natasa Stankovic. Right?" Another said, "No doubt his mother." A person wrote, "I think his mom or Krunal Pandya." A comment also read, "Hardik once said after every match he first called his brother Krunal." Someone also commented, “His PR team?”

Split rumours

Natasa and Hardik married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child, son Agastya, on July 30 of the same year. In May 2024, a Reddit post grabbed attention for suggesting that the Serbian model and actor, who quit Bollywood after marrying the cricketer, has split from her husband.

A Redditor posted, “This is just a speculation. But both of them aren't posting each other on stories (Instagram Stories). Earlier, Natasa used to have Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, but now she completely removed his name." The post further said, "Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post from Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, she isn't seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, but something is definitely off between both of them.”

Earlier this year, Natasa was trolled for Hardik's performance in IPL 2024. Trolls flooded the comments sections of Natasa's Instagram posts with insults and derogatory remarks against her over Mumbai Indians' poor start in IPL 2024.