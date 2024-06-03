Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend responds to troll claiming he broke Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's marriage

Disha Patani’s rumoured boyfriend Aleksander Alex Ilic has been receiving negative comments ever since he was spotted with actor Natasa Stankovic a few days ago. Natasa, who quit Bollywood after marrying cricketer Hardik Pandya, has been sharing cryptic posts on her Instagram, while rumours of their separation have been grabbing attention. (Also read: Natasa Stankovic steps out for lunch with friend, paparazzi ask her about divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya. Watch) Aleksander Alex Ilic has been shutting down comments about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic in his social media.

Aleksander shuts down trolls

In several of Aleksander's Instagram posts, users have commented abusive language and linked him to the reason behind alleged splitting of Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya. A user wrote, “Hardik Pandey respect button.” To this, he replied: “hahahah bhai ja ke post check kr lo yha comment krne se phle (go and check the post before commenting here).”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Alexander replied to many comments on Instagram.

More comments

A second user commented, “Chappri button.” To this, Aleksander wrote back, “Yes, you are chapri (laughing face emoticon).” Another user wrote, “Chhapri.” Aleksander replied, “Do you see yourself?” “Hardik Pandya like button aur saath mein isko gali dene wale bhi (those who want to abuse him),” read a comment. To this, he replied, “Should I give you a gali? (wink face emoji)."

Aleksander shut down troll comments via his Instagram account.

For the unversed, Aleksander is rumoured to be dating Disha Patani. The model-fitness trainer is often seen hanging out with Disha on dinner dates.

In the last few weeks, there has been a lot of speculation about Hardik and Natasa's relationship. The speculations started with a post on Reddit in which an individual claimed that Natasha had dropped Hardik Pandya’s surname from her Instagram handle. Natasa was then seen with Aleksander Alex Ilic on a coffee date. However, she did not give any comment when the paparazzi asked her about the divorce rumours.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child, son Agastya, on July 30 of the same year. They renewed their wedding vows in the presence of close friends and family on February 14, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan.