Natasa Stankovic hints at feeling 'lost' amid Hardik Pandya divorce rumours: 'God has a plan, he will never leave you'

Serbian model and actor Natasa Stankovic has been receiving backlash for not sharing any congratulatory post for Hardik Pandya after Team India’s T20 World Cup win against South Africa on Saturday. She has now seemingly opened up about the speculation surrounding her marriage with the cricketer. Also read: Reddit suspects Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya have split Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic have not been spotted together in public for a while now. (File Photo)

‘God is not surprised at what you’re going through’

In a video, she posted on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Natasa spoke about how 'going through certain situations' can make one feel 'discouraged, disappointed, sad, and often lost'.

In the clip, she said, “I got super excited to read something that I really needed to hear today and that’s why I brought the Bible with me in the car because I wanted to read it to you all and it says: 'It is the Lord who goes before you and he will be with you, he will never leave you nor forsake you; do not fear or be dismayed'."

She further said, “Whenever we’re going through certain situations we become discouraged, disappointed, sad, and often lost. God is with you. He is not surprised at what you’re going through right now because he already has a plan. He will never leave you or forsake you.”

Natasa's social media silence on Hardik

Hardik Pandya helped India end their ICC trophy drought as India secured their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados on Saturday. After the match, Hardik cried as India won their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013.

However, Natasa, who is quite active on Instagram, refrained from sharing any posts about the world cup win, and her silence reignited rumours of their divorce.

Split rumours

Natasa and Hardik married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child, son Agastya, on July 30 of the same year. In May 2024, a Reddit post grabbed attention for suggesting that the Serbian model and actor, who quit Bollywood after marrying the cricketer, has split from her husband.

The Redditor wrote that 'both of them aren't posting each other on stories (Instagram Stories)', adding they did not wish one another on special days, like birthdays, and Natasa did not attend IPL matches this year.

Earlier this year, Natasa was trolled for Hardik's performance in IPL 2024. Trolls flooded the comments sections of Natasa's Instagram posts with insults and derogatory remarks against her over Mumbai Indians' poor start in IPL 2024.