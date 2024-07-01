Natasa Stankovic's social media silence on Hardik Pandya's World Cup win reignites split rumours

Rumours around the divorce of Serbian actor-model Natasa Stankovic and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya got a new lease of life after India's historic T20 World Cup win on Saturday. A Reddit threat has users speculating why she didn't put up any congratulatory post for Hardik or the Indian cricket team on her social media. (Also Read: Did Hardik Pandya video call Natasa Stankovic after India beat South Africa to win ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final?) Rumour mill is further churning with speculations around the divorce between Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya(Instagram/hardikpandya93)

What the Reddit post says

The Redditor posted a screenshot of Natasa's Instagram handle, pointing out how despite being quite active on the social media platform, she didn't share any congratulatory visual or message on Hardik and Indian cricket team's momentous victory.

The Redditor wrote, “Looks like Hardik Panday has separated from his wife Nataša Stanković because it is weird she did not post anything on social media about India 🇮🇳 WC win or congratulating her husband who played very important role. She is quite active on social media herself. This win is considered as Hardik redemption from IPL fiasco for taking over MI captaincy. Even Anushka posted story - she is not even much active on social media," adding that unlike fellow actor and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma, Natasa didn't post anything about her cricketer-husband.

However, several Redditors countered this claim. One of them commented, “Can't she celebrate in private with her husband and kid?” Another wrote, “My take – we keep talking about her in this group and that gets picked up in the press. Rumours starts spreading and gets to cricket fan. Let every thing aside they are the most ruthless fans in the world. Win or lose, they will come for some one or some thing. After last fiasco, I’m sure if I was her I would also stay away from cricket with a mile long pole. She is currently getting hate in her comments for not posting about World Cup. Hence, point proven.”

Natasa and Hardik's marriage

Natasa and Hardik tied the knot in 2020 and are parents to 3-year-old son, Agastya Pandya. Natasa was heavily trolled earlier this year after being blamed for Hardik's underwhelming performance under Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Separation rumours began cropping up online after a Redditor pointed out that she removed his Pandya last name from her Instagram handle and hasn't been appearing in the IPL matches to cheer for her husband.