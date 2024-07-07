Natasa Stankovic talks about removing 'problem from life' amid Hardik Pandya divorce rumours

Amid rumours of her divorce with Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic has shared a new video of herself. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Natasa talked about removing 'problem' from a person's life. (Also Read | Natasa Stankovic missing from pics as Hardik Pandya celebrates World Cup win with son) Natasa Stankovic shared a video on her Instagram Stories.

Natasa talks about “a problem”

In the video, Natasa was seen wearing a black outfit. She said, "Just a gentle reminder from me to you again. Remember God didn't remove the Red Sea, he parted it. This means he won't remove a problem from your life, but he will make a way through it. Bye!" She posted the video with a red heart emoji.

Natasa shared pictures with son

On Saturday, Natasa posted a string of pictures and videos on Instagram. She clicked a carfie wearing a white dress and a mirror selfie in the gym in a black outfit. She also spent time with her son Agastya. Natasa captioned the post, "(White heart emoji) living in gratitude (white heart and sparkles emoji)."

About Natasa and Hardik's divorce rumours

Natasa and Hardik's divorce rumours emerged online a few weeks ago. The rumours began with a post on Reddit. The duo hasn't responded to these rumours yet. A section of people on social media platforms said that they definitely parted ways after the T20 World Cup win. Natasa didn't share any social media posts congratulating Hardik or the Indian cricket team after their win.

Hardik celebrated T20 World Cup win with Agastya

Recently, Hardik shared photos with his son Agastya as they celebrated Team India's win at the T20 World Cup. He posted a bunch of pictures from the reunion, but Natasa wasn't part of the post. Hardik and his son cut a cake and posed together with blue balloons. Hardik wrote, “My #1! Everything I do, I do for you.”

About Hardik and Natasa

Hardik had proposed to Natasa in Dubai in 2020, followed by a lockdown wedding. Natasa and Hardik married on May 31, 2020. The couple welcomed their son Agastya on July 30 of the same year. They renewed their vows last year in Udaipur with a Christian ceremony and traditional Hindu rituals.