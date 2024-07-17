Natasa Stankovic packs her bags and flies out of Mumbai with son Agastya amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya

Amid rumours of her divorce from Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic packed her suitcase and flew out of Mumbai with their son Agastya. Several pictures and videos of the duo leaving the city early on Wednesday morning emerged on social media platforms. Natasa has also shared photos on her Instagram Stories. (Also Read | Natasa Stankovic talks about removing 'problem from life' amid Hardik Pandya divorce rumours) Natasa Stankovic with her son Agastya at the Mumbai airport.

Natasa packs her bags, jets off from Mumbai

In the first picture, Natasa gave a peek of her suitcase, which was being packed with her clothes. She wrote, "It's that time of the year (face holding back tears, plane, home and red heart emojis)." Natasa and Agastya are seemingly flying to her country, Serbia. In another photo, she gave a glimpse of her car as she sat in the driver's seat with her pet dog next to her. She didn't caption the post but added a heart emoji.

Natasa shared photos on Instagram Stories.

Natasa, Agastya spotted at Mumbai airport

In a video, Natasa was seen at the Mumbai airport with Agastya. For the travel, Natasa wore a white top under a jacket, black pants and shoes. Agastya was seen in a printed T-shirt, beige pants and shoes. He was also seen hugging his nanny after which the mother-son duo had a chat with her too. Natasa smiled and waved at the paparazzi before entering the airport.

Rumours about Natasa, Hardik

Natasa and Hardik's divorce rumours emerged online a few weeks ago. The rumours began with a post on Reddit. The duo hasn't responded to these rumours yet. A section of people on social media platforms said that they definitely parted ways after the T20 World Cup win. Natasa didn't share any social media posts congratulating Hardik or the Indian cricket team after their win. However, she has shared several cryptic posts, including one in which she talked about removing 'problem from life'.

About Hardik and Natasa

Hardik had proposed to Natasa in Dubai in 2020, followed by a lockdown wedding. Natasa and Hardik married on May 31, 2020. The couple welcomed their son Agastya on July 30 of the same year. They renewed their vows last year in Udaipur with a Christian ceremony and traditional Hindu rituals.