National Film Awards 2023 live updates: Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon reach Delhi for the ceremony

National Film Awards 2023: The ceremony is being held at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi with President Droupadi Murmu conferring the awards. The ceremony is a star-studded affair as several winners have flown in from Mumbai and other cities to receive their awards. Among them are Alia Bhatt with husband Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun with wife Sneha Reddy and Karan Johar with Apoorva Mehta. Kriti Sanon will receive her first National Film Award.(Sunil Khandare)

The 69th National Film Awards have a variety of films winning big this year. R Madhavan's film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has won the Best Feature Film this year while Allu Arjun is the first Telugu actor to receive a Best Actor award. He has won the award for his performance in the film Pushpa: The Rise. For the Best Actress award, there is a joint winner in Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon for Mimi.

Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani has also won big as he bagged the Best Music Direction (Background Music) for RRR. The record-breaking blockbuster has also won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award. Here are all the live updates from the National Film Awards.