Ajay Devgn pens note to his 20-year-old self, writes about ‘brutal rejections’ and failure to fit in. See here

The birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda is celebrated across India as National Youth Day. Marking the day, actor Ajay Devgn posted a long note on Instagram for the ‘20-year-old’ version of him.

Ajay shared the long note and captioned it, “This #NationalYouthDay decided to pen down a few words for the 20-year-old Ajay, I hope he appreciates it.”

The note reads, “Dear 20-year-old me, There you are making your mark in this new world as an actor. Let me be honest, you are going to face some brutal rejections. Shy and unconventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail spectacularly! People's criticism and doubts will be hard, it'll make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you will succeed."

He added, "But, spoiler alert, it's all going to be worth it... because one day slowly but surely, you'll realize, being yourself can be your greatest strength. So, stumble a little but don’t stop. Keep pushing the boundaries and don't let the world's expectations turn into your inhibitions. "Always be true, always be you!" P.S. Learn how to dance it'll help you in the long run. Love, An older, wiser & better looking you."

Many fans reacted to Ajay's post. One person wrote, “ye hamre nayi youth ke liye hai. Sir you are greatest one (This is for the youth, sir you are great).” While another one wrote, “The 20 year old version of you must be really really proud of you.”

Ajay was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film was slated to release this month but got postponed due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in India. The film also stars actor Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt among others.

Ajay also has Boney Kapoor's Maidaan in the pipeline. The film is inspired by the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Ajay will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt, in MayDay with Amitabh Bachchan and in Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra.

