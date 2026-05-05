Actor Nauheed opens up about losing roles for refusing kissing scenes, unmet payments: ‘Instagram is my calling’

Actor and influencer Nauheed Cyrusi is not holding back when it comes to speaking candidly about the harsh realities of the acting industry and what truly goes on behind the scenes. The Anwar actor has largely stayed away from on-screen roles in recent years, and after fans repeatedly questioned her absence, she is finally breaking her silence and addressing the reasons head-on.

Nauheed exposures the addition of unnecessary kissing scenes and payment refusals by producers.(Instagram)

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Cyrusi has seen a surge in popularity on Instagram in recent years, and on May 4, she shared a video addressing the real reason behind her absence from the big screen. In the candid clip, the actor-turned-influencer opened up about how certain expectations tied to working in the industry left her feeling deeply uncomfortable.

Nauheed Cyrusi reveals what made her uneasy

Nauheed began the video while doing her skincare routine, with a screenshot from her Instagram DMs overlaid on screen. The message read, “Any upcoming movies or shows of urs?” Addressing it head-on, she said, “Let’s kill two flies with one slap, shall we? This is possibly the most asked question.”

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{{^usCountry}} The most significant point she highlighted was that, while it may be an exciting time to be part of the industry, certain unspoken expectations continue to make her uneasy. Cyrusi shared that signing a contract is often assumed to mean consent to filming kissing or intimate scenes – a presumption she finds deeply uncomfortable. She further expressed her concern over how such scenes are increasingly being added unnecessarily, regardless of whether they serve the story. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The most significant point she highlighted was that, while it may be an exciting time to be part of the industry, certain unspoken expectations continue to make her uneasy. Cyrusi shared that signing a contract is often assumed to mean consent to filming kissing or intimate scenes – a presumption she finds deeply uncomfortable. She further expressed her concern over how such scenes are increasingly being added unnecessarily, regardless of whether they serve the story. {{/usCountry}}

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She said, “While it’s a great time to be in the film world and all, but one of the things they make you sign in your contract is that you have to be very comfortable making out and kissing. And I just feel like, abhi toh faaltoon mein bhi they just keep adding kissing scenes and all. And I’m sorry to say,but I just don’t think we look good on screen kissing. I don’t know what it is. Either they just don’t know how to shoot it well, I don’t know.”

She added that this stance has often come at a professional cost, revealing that she has been passed over for roles simply because she declined to film intimate scenes. She continued, “Before I can say yes or no only, I get rejected because I say no, I’m not comfortable with the kissing part,” she said.

“Producer holds on to about 25 percent of your payment”

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In the video, Nauheed also called out producers for failing to honour agreed payments, revealing how commitments made at the time of signing contracts often go unmet. She alleged that such delays are frequently brushed aside with flimsy or invalid excuses, while a significant portion of the money owed to actors remains unpaid.

While applying a spot-treatment serum on her face, the actor continued, “Now imagine I finish shooting, okay? And like the producer holds on to about 25 percent of your payment. A lot of times I never got that payment. Like it just never came. They would say, arre picture acchi nahi hui, chali nahi, falani nahi…And I’m just like, but I did my part. You know, there’s a contract and who am I to sue them, right? I’m not going to be able to do that.”

“Insta is truly my calling”

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Nauheed admitted she never truly felt like she belonged to the industry’s elite inner circles, suggesting that her distance from such networks may have influenced her career trajectory. As a result, she often found herself being offered smaller roles – ones she would much rather pass on. Reflecting on her journey, she added that she has since discovered a sense of purpose as an influencer on Instagram.

She said, “I just wasn't somebody who'd roam around in the clique of actors, producers, etc. So I had my whole life outside of acting. And because of which I would end up getting like the sad end of the stick. Somebody's sister, somebody's bhabhi, somebody's...I was just like, no, I'm not interested in doing that. I'd rather not than do this…I realised Insta is truly my calling. So glad that I found you and you found me.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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