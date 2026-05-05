Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone shoot romantic song for King; leaked video from set gives fans ‘Pathaan vibes’. Watch

In the video, Shah Rukh and Deepika are seen running towards each other along a scenic beach before striking a signature romantic pose. Deepika looks elegant in a flowing white dress, while Shah Rukh appears a multi-coloured striped shirt paired with black denims. At one point, the actor even recreates his iconic arms-outstretched pose, drawing cheers and applause from the crew present on set. The sequence is shot against a glowing sunset, adding to its romantic appeal.

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are currently filming their upcoming project, King, in Cape Town, and a fresh video from the set has sent fans into a frenzy. The clip, which has surfaced online, captures the duo shooting what appears to be a romantic song sequence, instantly sparking excitement across social media.

The video added to fans’ excitement. One fan commented, “Always seated for a romantic SRK song + SRKDP looking fab.” Another wrote, “They really know how to cook up chemistry.” A third fan shared, “Everybody please shut up, this is so personal to me, they are so special to me.” Another added, “I am seated for this. Deepika looks gorgeous. SRK as charming as ever.” One comment also read, “Her bump is barely visible here. That white dress is gorgeous.” For the unversed, Deepika is expecting her second child with Ranveer Singh.

Some Reddit users also felt the visuals gave “Pathaan vibes”, with one writing, “Another Pathaan loading.” In Pathaan, Shah Rukh and Deepika also featured in a romantic beach song, Besharam Rang. The film was directed by Siddharth Anand.

About King Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film marks Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s sixth collaboration after hits like Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Pathaan, and Jawan. The film also marks SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut after her OTT debut with The Archies.

King also stars Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles, and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.

Talking about his role, Shah Rukh described the character as extremely layered and intriguing, adding that it has been written with great care and depth by Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. He further explained that the character carries significant flaws, portraying a ruthless and violent personality who does not hesitate to kill or reflect on his actions.