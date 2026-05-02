Rajpal Yadav is all praise for Michael Jackson biopic, pens note on the legacy of King of Pop: ‘Waqai ek ajooba the’

In his Instagram post, Yadav shared a series of photos of himself looking dapper in a crisp white shirt, complete with a Jackson-inspired top hat. Striking a playful pose, he appeared to recreate the icon’s signature style – tipping his hat while mimicking the legendary moonwalk.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor took to Instagram on May 2 to share his appreciation for the film. In his caption, he spoke about a moment of awe upon discovering that Michael Jackson was a fan of British silent-era actor and comedian Charlie Chaplin .

Michael, the biopic on Michael Jackson starring his son Jaafar Jackson, may be drawing mixed reactions, but it has certainly found an admirer in Rajpal Yadav. The 55-year-old actor was delighted after watching the film, with one particular moment leaving him especially impressed.

In the caption he wrote, “Jinki puri duniya deewani thi, aur woh khud Charlie Chaplin ke deewane the, yeh sunkar dil ko bahut thandak lagi! Jackson family aur puri team ko itni sarahniya film ke liye bahut badhaiyan. Michael Jackson waqai ek ajooba the (The one whom the entire world was crazy about was himself a fan of Charlie Chaplin – hearing this brought great comfort to my heart! Many congratulations to the Jackson family and the entire team for such a commendable film. Michael Jackson truly was a wonder).”

About Michael Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Micahel chronicles the journey of Michael Jackson with the Jackson 5 in the 1960s, through major tours like the Bad Tour in the 1980s and the Victory Tour. It stars Jaafar Jackson as Michael, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Miles Teller as John Branca, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe, and Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones.

Michael has completed its first week in theatres with a steady box office run, collecting ₹2.50 crore on its seventh day and taking its total India gross to ₹31.19 crore, with net collections standing at ₹26.05 crore. The film witnessed a noticeable boost over the weekend, earning ₹5.25 crore on Saturday and ₹5.85 crore on Sunday, before dipping to ₹2.25 crore at the start of the week.

Despite facing strong competition from Bollywood releases like Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2, the Hollywood biopic has maintained a consistent performance. Its sustained traction at the box office highlights its appeal among Indian audiences, continuing to draw viewers even amid multiple competing releases.