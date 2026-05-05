Karan Johar ‘nailed the theme’ at Met Gala debut, say fans: ‘Better than Shah Rukh Khan by a mile’

This year’s Met Gala revolved around the idea of costume as art, with the dress code emphasising fashion as a powerful form of artistic expression. Known as one of the most prestigious nights in global fashion, the event brought together some of the biggest names from cinema, music, and design.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar made a powerful and striking debut at the Met Gala 2026 , commanding attention the moment he stepped onto the iconic red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dressed in a custom ensemble by Manish Malhotra , his look quickly became one of the most talked-about of the evening, with fans and fashion watchers praising him for truly embracing and “nailing the theme”.

For his debut, Karan chose an outfit titled Framed in Eternity. The ensemble featured a structured, power-shouldered vintage jacket paired with a dramatic, hand-painted cape that extended nearly six feet. He completed the look with a multi-gemstone necklace and rings from his jewellery label Tyaani. The filmmaker revealed that his outfit was inspired by the legendary Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma, explaining that the choice was deeply personal. “Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings,” he said.

Reflecting on the milestone moment, Karan shared in a statement, “From loving cinema and costume as a wide-eyed dreamer to standing on the steps of the Met Gala… life really does come full circle in the most unexpected ways. This moment wasn’t just about fashion for me. It was about storytelling.”