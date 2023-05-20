Navya Nanda drives tractor during Gujarat trip, shares video; fans call her 'most unique celebrity kid'. Watch

Granddaughter of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, had earlier spoken about how acting can never be her cup of tea. Navya is an entrepreneur by profession. She is co-founder of Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company, and often documents her work on Instagram. On Saturday, she shared a glimpse inside her recent trip to a village in Gujarat, where she met local women as well as tried her hand at driving a tractor. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda says ‘she has got no film offers so far’

Navya Naveli Nanda drove a tractor in a new video.

In the Instagram Reel of herself and her team's visit to Ganeshpura in Gujarat, Navya Naveli Nanda, who was dressed in a white printed kurta set, met women at a meeting organised by Aara Health. She also shared a glimpse of her driving a tractor near a field, sitting on a cot under a tree with several women as they had discussions and also showed the greenery around them.

Many commented on Navya's video. Some praised her 'humble' nature, others were surprised by her driving skills. One commented, "This is so beautiful! Love your adventures and the work that you do! Also, that moment when you received a flower by the lady! So precious!" A person wrote, “She managed to drive a tractor. Wow!” One said, “She knows how to drive a tractor! Impressive.” Another person said about Navya, "She's so down to earth." One more said, "You’re one of the most unique celebrity kids." Others left comments such as 'humble' and 'sweet'. A person also said, “She will carry her dad’s legacy forward...”

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan married on June 3, 1973; they became parents to daughter Shweta Bachchan in March 1974, and their son Abhishek Bachchan was born in February 1976. Navya was born in December 1997 to Shweta and businessman-husband Nikhil Nanda, who is the cousin of actors Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Navya was joined by grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan in various episodes of her podcast What The Hell Navya, which she started last year. The three spoke about issues women face in society today.

In a conversation with Brut India earlier this year, Navya talked about why she has not chosen acting as her profession, unlike her uncle, Abhishek Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. She had said, “I think I am just not very good at it to be honest. I don’t believe you should do something for the sake of doing it." Her brother Agastya Nanda will soon be making his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

