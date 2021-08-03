Navya Naveli Nanda is all love as mom Shweta Bachchan hails 'matriarchy', shares pic with Jaya Bachchan. See post

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, on Tuesday shared a glimpse of 'matriarchy'. Taking to Instagram, Shweta dropped a picture featuring herself, her mother actor Jaya Bachchan, Jaya's mother Indira Bhaduri among others.

In the black and white picture, Jaya Bachchan's sisters--Rita Verma and Nita Ross are also present. Sharing the post, Shweta Bachchan captioned it, "Matriarchy."

Reacting to the post, Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a red heart emoji. Designer Vikram Phadnis posted a bunch of red heart emojis and wrote, "so o sweet".

After a hiatus of over four months, Shweta has regularly been sharing posts on her Instagram account. She has been dropping posts mostly featuring her children--Navya and son Agastya Nanda. Last week, Shweta had given a glimpse of her children as they cuddled on a couch. She had captioned the picture, "CUBS (a little grizzly but great cuddlers)."

Previous to that, Shweta had shared a candid photo of Navya smiling. She had captioned the picture, "Jet setter Go getter Nothing better." The words are from the One In A Million song by Ne-yo.

Shweta did not follow in the footsteps of her parents to enter the film industry. Along with designer Monisha Jaising, she owns a fashion label, MXS. Shweta is also an author and released her first novel, Paradise Towers, in 2018.

Her daughter Navya too doesn't aspire to be an actor, unlike her grandparents. Navya plans to join her family business, Escorts. She is a graduate of Fordham University and has majored in digital technology and UX design.

Also Read | Bharti Singh is shocked as paparazzi ditch her for Nora Fatehi, says 'jaao yahan se'. Watch hilarious video

Earlier, Navya in an interview with Vogue magazine had said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

She is also one of the four founders of Aara Health. It is an organisation that works towards ensuring healthy and hygienic lives for women.