Bharti Singh is shocked as paparazzi ditch her for Nora Fatehi, says 'jaao yahan se'. Watch hilarious video

Bharti Singh was left shocked at some photographers' mean but hilarious act. On the sets of Dance Deewane, Bharti was interacting with the paparazzi when they unceremoniously ditched her for Nora Fatehi.

A video shared on a paparazzo account shows Bharti in a black gown, trying to get into her vanity van. A photographer screams 'Nora aai, Nora aai (Nora is here!)', startling Bharti. The camera pans to some commotion at a distance--it's photographers ditching Bharti to click Nora's photos.





The photographers laugh at the incident and Bharti asks everyone to nab another one who was trying to run away. Bharti pretended to cry, putting her hand on her mouth. "Jaao yahan se (Get lost!)," she said, banishing them from her trailer and stomping inside.

While Nora wasn't seen in the video, she did arrive on sets in a studded golden and dark brown outfit. Bharti and Nora were joined by rapper Badshah on the show as well.

Dance Deewane is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande. These days, Nora has been making regular appearances on the show as well. She recently shared the stage with Madhuri, as they danced to Ek Toh Kam Zindagani. After their performance, she said about Madhuri, "Whenever I think about you, and I think about how you have performed over the years, what mark you've made in the industry... I don't know what the future holds, but at least I got to share the frame with you, sit next to you."

Nora will soon be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, the new war film starring Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, due out on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13. Bharti will be seen on the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.