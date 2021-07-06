Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Navya Naveli Nanda is ‘so excited’ as she personally packages orders for her healthcare platform. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda could be seen learning how to package orders for the soon-to-be-launched vertical of her healthcare platform.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda and Mallika Sahney package orders for their healthcare platform.

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, is quite a hands-on entrepreneur. In a video, she could be seen learning to package orders for her healthcare platform’s soon-to-be-launched vertical along with her co-founder Mallika Sahney.

The official Instagram handle of the healthcare platform co-founded by Navya Naveli Nanda shared the video and wrote, “#AaraBTS - Aara HQ is bustling! We are practising our order packaging today. Hand packed with love. Aara Wellness is coming SOON‼️”

Commenting on the post, Navya wrote, “So excited!!!!!” Many reacted to the post. “Wow. Hearty Congratulations,” one Instagram user wrote. “You go girls,” another cheered. “Wish to get to knw the contents soon.. will gift it to myself on my bday. Best wishes Aara Team,” a third said.

Just last week, Navya gave her Instagram followers a peek into her professional life. Sharing pictures of herself posing on a staircase, she wrote, “a day at the office.”

Earlier this year, in an Instagram live, Navya talked about being a woman in a male-dominated industry. “Whenever we are put in the spotlight, talking to a vendor or a doctor... All of us have been in situations where we are talking to somebody, most likely a man, who is mansplaining and talking to us in a very condescending manner,” she said.

Also see: Zayed Khan celebrates birthday with sister Sussanne Khan and family, his haircut reminds fan of Hrithik Roshan

Navya said that while it is not necessary to ‘prove’ oneself in such situations, one feels the need to do so. “We have all been in those situations and I think that is where the anxiety comes from, which is, ‘Why is this person talking to me like I am stupid?’ That is where I feel like, ‘Okay, I need to prove myself.’ I need to make that impression in the beginning that I know what I am talking about and I don't need you to explain every single thing to me and talk to me in a condescending manner,” she said.

navya naveli nanda

