Navya Naveli Nanda plays the dhol as she celebrates Holi with friends. Watch

Navya Naveli Nanda spent a colourful Holi in Delhi on Wednesday as she played the dhol at a party. Navya, who is the granddaughter of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, shared a video in which she can be seen celebrating Holi with others. People from all nationalities can be seen enjoying themselves at the Holi party outdoors. (Also read: Injured Amitabh Bachchan feels sad about not joining Holi celebrations, remembers old Holi parties at Bachchan house)

Taking to Instagram, Navya wrote, "Happy Holi (red heart emoji), 60 people. 30 countries. 1 language - LOVE @raisinaofficial." In the video, Navya is seen wearing a long pink kurta while playing the dhol. She chose the song Hori Khele Raghuveera from her grandfather's 2003 film Baghbaan to play over the Instagram Reel. At the party, many seem to be experiencing the festival of Holi for the first time as they play with colours and dance to the music.

Fans in the comment section wished a Happy Holi to Navya as well. One fan wrote, "Happy Holi you and your family." Navya's mother is Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh's elder daughter. Her father is businessman Nikhil Nanda, who is the grandson of Raj Kapoor. Navya's younger brother Agastya Nanda, will be making his acting debut this year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor will also be debuting with the Netflix film.

Navya also shared a colouful selfie of herself at the party.

Recently, Navya picked up an award at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2023 in January for her podcast What The Hell Navya. She had shared on Instagram, “Thank you for all the love you have given to What The Hell Navya! (red heart and mic emojis). India Audio Awards with the best team @ivmpodcasts.” Her mother Shweta and grandmother, actor Jaya Bachchan have been guests on the podcasts as well.

Navya had also shared that unlike her brother, she has no intentions of getting into films. Speaking with Brut India, Navya had said, “You should do it if you are 100 percent passionate about it. It’s not something I am passionate about. I think I am doing exactly what I love doing. I wouldn’t be very good at it. I think my skill set lies elsewhere.” She also added that she hadn't received any film offers either.

