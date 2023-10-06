Navya Naveli Nanda reacts to Instagram user who asked her to learn ramp walk after her Paris Fashion Week debut

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has responded to a person who commented negatively on her recent ramp walk at an event held in Paris. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Navya shared a string of pictures from the L’Oréal show. (Also Read | Jaya Bachchan, Shweta cheer for Navya Nanda as she walks ramp at L’Oréal fashion show in Paris; admit holding back tears)

Navya shares pics

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a post on Instagram.

In the first photo, Navya held a card featuring her as she stood in a room smiling. She also posed in her dress in one of the photos. Navya also gave a glimpse of the Eiffel Tower. One of the pictures featured Navya with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan. At the event, Navya wore an off-shoulder red dress and silver heels.

Navya pens a note

Sharing the pictures, Navya captioned the post, "Walking for a cause (black heart emoji). A night that was dedicated towards celebrating women, and empowerment. Thank you @lorealparis for giving me the chance to be apart of a very special show, alongside all your other ambassadors and spokespersons from around the world. We walked as a family. Women of different professions, different ages, colours, shapes & sizes - celebrating diversity & worth."

"As Cause Ambassador for the @lorealparis family, I am grateful for the chance to work towards creating safer ecosystems for women through their Stand Up initiative! Thank you for giving me the chance to represent my country and the cause I stand for on this platform. A reminder to anyone who might need to hear it, YOU’RE WORTH IT. We are ALL worth it," she also added.

Navya reacts as an Instagram user asks her to learn ramp walk

Reacting to the post, a person commented, "Put some hard work into learning ramp walk next time as you weren’t the best sight there! Brave of you to have taken this step but more training is required." Replying to her, Navya wrote, “Okay (folded hands emoji).”

Shweta Bachchan said, "Keep following your heart Navya, you shine brightest when you do and I am so so proud of you. Be fearless. Onwards and Upwards." Navya responded, "Love you mom." Navya is the daughter of Nikhil Nanda, who is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited, and Shweta. She also has a brother, Agastya Nanda.

