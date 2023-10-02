Jaya Bachchan, Shweta cheer for Navya Nanda as she walks ramp at L’Oréal fashion show in Paris; admit holding back tears

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, made her catwalk debut as she walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week. Taking to Instagram, Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan shared several pictures and videos from the event as she attended it with mother-actor Jaya Bachchan. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai opts for black outfit as she attends Paris event, niece Navya Naveli Nanda shares pics from same city) Jaya Bachchan, Navya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan at the Paris Fashion Week.

Navya Naveli Nanda walks the ramp in Paris

Shweta shared a video of Navya walking on the stage. She wore an off-shoulder red dress and silver heels. Throughout her walk, Navya kept smiling and waving at her mother and grandmother. She also posed looking at the audience. Sharing the clip, Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Little miss L’Oréal."

Shweta and Jaya attend Paris event

In another post, she gave a blurred glimpse of the Eiffel Tower. Shweta also shared a selfie from the event which featured a distracted Jaya as well. For the event, Shweta and Jaya opted for a beige dress. However, Jaya added a printed red jacket to her outfit. She also posted several other pictures from the event.

Jaya, Shweta, Navya pose together

In a photo, Navya, dressed in a black outfit sat smiling at the camera. She wore a black top under a leather jacket and denims. In another picture, Navya posed with Jaya and Shweta. While Navya rested her head next to her mother's and held her hand, she wrapped her arm around Jaya. All of them smiled for the picture. The last photo, a selfie, featured Shweta and Jaya sitting next to each other in their hotel room.

Shweta pens a note

Sharing the post, Shweta captioned it, "All roads led to Paris this weekend. Well, at least for my mother and me. As Navya spent all her days doing L’Oréal things. My mother and I walked and ate (more eating than roaming to be honest) The show was an experience and so emotional - my mother and I both admitted to holding back tears as our little girl walked on all smiles!!! I remember her first steps she was just a few days past her 1st birthday - like yesterday, all parents say this I’m sure, it’s cheesy, and annoying, but so true."

"She wore red, the Eiffel Tower turned pink, and we went home very proud, very emotional, and very hungry. I snuck in some M&M’s in my bag, though it’s blasphemous to eat chocolate at a fashion show, we did - because we’re worth it," concluded Shweta. Reacting to the post, Navya commented, "You both gave me the strength I needed." Zeenat Aman, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Farah Khan reacted with a hug face and red heart emojis.

About Navya

Navya is the daughter of Nikhil Nanda, who is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited, and Shweta. She has a brother, Agastya Nanda, who will make his debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Navya, who is an entrepreneur by profession, runs a women-centric health tech company and often posts about her work on social media. She also hosted a podcast show What the Hell Navya where her mother and grandmother talked about various issues concerning women.

