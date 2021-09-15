Navya Naveli Nanda reposts meme comparing Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look to polybags that hide sanitary pads

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Wednesday shared a post stressing the importance of breaking of social stigma surrounding periods. She also shared a meme inspired by the Met Gala look of reality star Kim Kardashian to substantiate her point.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Navya shared a meme posted by her foundation Aara Health. The meme compared Kim Kardashian's all-black head-to-toe outfit with sanitary pads packets wrapped and sold in black polythene by pharmacies across India. “Indian chemists giving sanitary pads like...” featured on the meme.

The post was shared with the caption, "#BreakTheStigma (drop of blood emoji) Source: @theindianmemes." Reacting to the post, Navya dropped a few laughing emojis and wrote, "#BreakTheStigma." She then shared it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "#BreakTheStigma" followed by a drop of blood emoji.

Navya started Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women, with Mallika Sahney, Ahilya Mehta, and Pragya Saboo. Aara Health aims to bridge India's healthcare gender gap by building a secure, non-judgmental, and trustworthy virtual healthcare platform for women. Navya often shares posts on Instagram with her fellow co-founders, giving a glimpse of her professional life.

Navya is also the founder of Project Naveli, another non-profit organisation that provides women with access to opportunities and resources to allow economic and social empowerment.

Unlike her grandparents and other family members, Navya doesn't intend to enter the film industry. Earlier, in an interview with Vogue magazine, Navya had said that she wanted to join her father's business. “I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda,” she had said.

Meanwhile, Kim walked the red carpet of the MET Gala in New York City on Monday wearing an all-black Balenciaga dress, covering her face and body. While many praised Kim for her out-of-the-box creativity, a section of social media users were left confused over her look.