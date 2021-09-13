Navya Naveli Nanda shares photoshoot pics; Ananya Panday is 'obsessed', Janhvi Kapoor calls her 'too pretty'

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has posted a bunch of photos from a recent shoot with photographer Rohan Shrestha. The black and white photos show her posing inside her home in a full-sleeves shirt and black pants.

The photos include a few closeups and a full body shot. Navya added just a black heart emoji to the post as caption. Rohan also shared the photos on his page, where Navya revealed in the comments that it was her who did the editing. “So you have liked my editing after all,” she commented.

On Navya's post, her mother Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Nablooooz.” Actor Ananya Panday wrote, “Obsessed with you.” Janhvi Kapoor called her ‘too pretty’. Khushi Kapoor left heart-eyes emojis on the post.

Navya is the eldest child of Shweta and her businessman husband Nikhil Nanda. Navya is the granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, but she has no interest in becoming an actor and wants to join her father in his business, Escorts.

In a recent Instagram Live chat, Navya had called Jaya her hero. “My biggest source of inspiration would be my nani. I am very very close to her and go to her for almost anything whether it is work related advice or personal advice as well. She is someone who has managed to create her own identity, leave her own mark. One of the biggest things I respect about her is how she uses her voice for things she is passionate about. She has always been very unapologetic, to the point, unfiltered, and she has a spine,” she had said.

Navya is a graduate of Fordham University and has majored in digital technology and UX design. In an interview Vogue magazine, Navya had said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

