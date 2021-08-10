Navya Naveli Nanda shares throwback pic from childhood, mom Shweta Bachchan and Maheep Kapoor shower love

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on Tuesday shared a childhood picture of hers. Showering her with love were her mother Shweta Bachchan and Maheep Kapoor.

Sharing the photo, Navya wrote, "Since 1997." The picture showed her posing for the camera. Reacting to it, Maheep wrote, "Aewwwww cutie." Shweta dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Navya often share pictures from her childhood. Some time back, she had shared a picture with her father, industrialist Nikhil Nanda and had written, "Dad. there’s no one like you."

Much before that, she had shared a then-and-now picture with her childhood friends Shanaya Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday and had written, "How it started vs How it’s going."

Unlike her family members, Navya has no intentions of joining the film industry. In an interview with Vogue magazine some time back, she had said that she was keen on joining her dad's business.

"I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda." She is one of the four founders of Aara Health, a digital healthcare platform for women. She is also the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that provides women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.

Also read: When Mumtaz got over the complex of her 'heavy Iranian thighs', wore a bikini: 'I felt I looked very sexy'

Navya reiterated her decision to stay away from the film industry while responding to a fan who had complimented her on her beauty and had asked her to give Bollywood a try. Responding to the person, she had said, "Thank you for your kind words, but beautiful women can run businesses too."