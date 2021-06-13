Navya Naveli Nanda sports a 'heartbreak' on her T-shirt, Karan Johar and Khushi Kapoor react

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared three new pictures of herself on Instagram. Navya was seen wearing a white T-shirt with a heartbreak symbol on one side of the T-shirt. She paired the T-shirt with a pair of red pants. She was also seen wearing a pair of socks.

Navya Naveli Nanda was seen seated outdoors while she soaked up the sun. While in two of the three pictures, Navya posed for the camera, the third picture captured Navya fixing her hair. She shared the picture with a heart and fire emoji. Navya's picture received reactions from numerous Bollywood stars, including filmmaker Karan Johar and Khushi Kapoor.

Karan took to the comments section and wrote, "Good Insta move" along with a heart emoji. Khushi pointed out that Navya was 'Glowing' in her pictures. Athiya Shetty dropped a cherry and explosion emoji. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Maheep Kapoor also dropped heart-eyed and heart emojis.

Several others also complimented Navya's pictures. "Gorgeous as always," a comment read. "Drippin in finesse," another user commented. "Very pretty, Navya!" a third person wrote. "Dam cute and pretty," a fourth comment read.

On Saturday, Navya was seen cheering her favourite Indian Idol 12 contestant. Last week, Navya revealed she was a fan of a contestant named Sawai Bhatt. Taking to her Instagram Stories last night, Navya shared a clip of Sawai performing on the episode and extended her support to him.

Unlike her grandfather Amitabh, uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Navya doesn't hold an interest in pursuing a career in acting. Instead, the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda has expressed her wish to join her father in their family business, Escorts. Speaking with Vogue India, she said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."