Navya Naveli Nanda welcomes fans into her home with new pics, Suhana Khan goes 'wow'

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, on Thursday gave a glimpse of herself as she spent her time at home. Taking to Instagram, Navya shared a series of her pictures as she posed for the lens. She captioned the post, "at home with @rohanshrestha & @alliaalrufai" followed by a bunch of person bowing emojis.

In the pictures, Navya Naveli Nanda was seen dressed in an oversized white shirt paired with a pair of frayed denims. She had also added a brown belt as the only accessory. Navya was seen perched on a striped sofa as she gave different poses. She kept her hair loose parting it in the middle.

Several of Navya's close friends and celebs as well as fans reacted to the picture. Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote, "You clean up well." Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan commented with, "Wowww."

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor dropped a bunch of red heart emojis. Her mother Maheep Kapoor posted heart eye emojis and wrote "love !". Khushi Kapoor wrote "omg ok yes" and Navya responded with "hi". Actor Athiya Shetty commented "favourite series" and Navya replied "miss uuuu".

While fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped a heart eye emoji, Monisha Jaising said, "Just like your mommy … doing complete justice to the white shirt ! @shwetabachchan @navyananda."

Fans also showered their love taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "Mesmeric Beauty at it's nascent natural divine state." Another said, "The prettiest ever." A third said, "Hot and cool look." "Sweet mesmeric fairy," commented another fan.

Navya has also given a peak of the nook in the house. The back of the sofa faces a glass pane with a semi-transparent curtain that is seen getting blown by the wind. The lush greenery is visible through the glass wall.

Navya is the daughter of Shweta and businessman Nikhil Nanda. She also has a younger brother, Agastya Nanda. A Fordham University graduate, Navya has majored in digital technology and UX design and will be joining her family business (Escorts).

Unlike her grandparents she will not pursue a career in films. Earlier she had told Vogue, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda." She is also the co-founder of Aara Health, which focuses on female hygiene and health issues.