Navya Naveli Nanda wins trophy for podcast What The Hell Navya; Suhana Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan react

The granddaughter of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram and shared pictures and videos from India Audio Summit and Awards 2023. She bagged awards for her podcast What The Hell Navya. She was extremely happy as she showed off her shining trophies. She started her podcast on her Youtube channel from September 2022. Along with her fans, best friends Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey, mother Shweta Bachchan, and uncle Abhishek Bachchan reacted and dropped congratulatory messages on her post. (Also read: What The Hell Navya trailer: Jaya Bachchan promises 'funny story,' Navya Nanda mimics Shweta Bachchan. Watch)

For the event, Navya sported a crop formal shirt with pair of pants. She kept her hair untied, and completed her look with black shoes. She posted a boomerang video while moving her trophies up and down out of happiness. In one picture, she stood with a group of people. She held her trophy and smiled while posing for the camera. She also shared a video with co-founder of IVM Podcasts, Kavita Rajwade. The two showed off their trophies and smiled.

Sharing the pictures and videos on Instagram, Navya wrote, “Thank you for all the love you have given to What The Hell Navya! (red heart and mic emojis). India Audio Awards with the best team @ivmpodcasts.” Her best friend and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan commented, “Yyayyy (star and red heart emojis).” Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Yaayyyyyyy woooo hooo baby girl”, and uncle Abhishek Bachchan commented, “Well done, Maggie (clapping and high5 emojis).” Actors Ananya Panday and Aadar Jain dropped heart emojis. Actors Dia Mirza wrote, “Woooohoo (tiger and red heart emojis)” and Sonali Bendre commented, “Yayyyy (red heart emojis).”

Reacting to Navya's achievement, one of her fans wrote, “You deserve it. Beautiful show.” Another fan commented, “Way to go Navya!! (red heart emojis).” Other fan wrote, “I really hope you come out with more episodes!! I loved listening to it on my morning walks.” “Congratulations! many more to come, stay blessed always”, added one. “I did listen to the podcasts-raw, unfiltered and insightful. Loved it”, wrote another.

Shweta Bachchan congratulates her daughter Navya Naveli on her victory.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared her daughter Navya's picture with trophy, and wrote, “Bravooooo!! What The Hell Navya, for the win (red heart emoji).” She tagged Navya and IVMpodcast.

In Navya's podcast, What The Hell Navya, she along with grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mom Shweta spoke about issues women face in society. They also got candid in their conversations. The episodes can be found on Navya's YouTube Channel. The podcast was created by IVM Podcasts and empowered by Bumble India.

