Nawazuddin Siddiqui, brother Shamas feud after actor didn't tweet song from Bole Chudiyan: 'Mujhe farak nahi padta'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas Siddiqui has said that things are not well between the two over creative differences while making their film, Bole Chudiyan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 10, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars in Shamas Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his filmmaker brother Shamas Siddiqui are caught up in a rift over their film, Bole Chudiyan. In an interview, Shamas has said that while Nawazuddin wants a more 'real' look and feel for the movie, he wants to give it a more 'commercial' look.

Shamas's Bole Chudiyan has been long delayed and surrounded by controversies. Earlier, actor Mouni Roy was replaced with Tamannaah Bhatia. Now, the brothers are feuding over 'creative differences'.

Speaking to a leading daily, Shamas said the reason behind their rift is "those normal things which happen between a director and an actor." Shamas said Nawazuddin did not tweet a song from the movie, but insisted that he 'doesn't care for it'.

"Mujhe farak nahin padta, people are liking it. Nawaz tweeted two songs and did not tweet the third, though... He wants the film to be very real and I want it to be commercial," he said.

Mouni Roy had walked out of Bole Chudiyan after her disagreements with producer of the film Rajesh Bhatia. While the latter called her “unprofessional and irresponsible” for quitting the project, Mouni’s spokesperson had said that the actor had to let go of the film “because of the discrepancies in it”.

The brothers have been surrounded by controversies since last year when Nawaz's wife Aliyah accused Shamas of domestic violence. She filed for a divorce and even accused the actor of infidelity. However, she recently said in an interview that she has changed her mind about Nawaz. "For the last 10 days, I have been battling the Covid-19 virus, which is the reason I have been living in isolation in my house in Mumbai. Nawaz, who is currently busy shooting in Lucknow, is taking care of our children,” she had said in an interview to ABP news. She also said that that she played Holi with Shamas.

The brothers have been surrounded by controversies since last year when Nawaz's wife Aliyah accused Shamas of domestic violence. She filed for a divorce and even accused the actor of infidelity. However, she recently said in an interview that she has changed her mind about Nawaz. "For the last 10 days, I have been battling the Covid-19 virus, which is the reason I have been living in isolation in my house in Mumbai. Nawaz, who is currently busy shooting in Lucknow, is taking care of our children,” she had said in an interview to ABP news. She also said that that she played Holi with Shamas.

