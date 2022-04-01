Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I was offered 200 scripts in the last three months, I selected only five

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a noted name in the film industry, so it’s natural that the actor is frequently approached for work. He reveals that “in the last three months”, he was approached for as many as “200 scripts”. He adds, “But I chose only five films after much deliberation.”

Siddiqui says he is not someone who likes to chase fame or money.

“I felt that they (projects that he accepted) were correct offers for me to experiment with. I choose scripts on the basis of this,” he says.

Considering that he only chose five our of 200, ask him if he read the entire script that’s being offered to him before making the final decision and he explains, “It should be character driven role. It is okay if (the movie) has no content... just tell me if my character will make me uncomfortable or not. I will choose the one which makes me feel that way.”

About the process, the 43-year-old further elaborates, “I listen to one liners for all of them, if I am interested then I tell my assistant to give me a narration of the story, or even the makers come and narrate it to me.”

Meanwhile, ask him why we don’t see him jetting off to exotic locations to unwind and relax like many of peers, Siddiqui says he finds relaxation in his job itself.

“Kuchh logon ko shauk hota hai relax karne ke liye travel karne ka. I am at ease when I am on set, it’s a spiritual journey. I am not the person jise peace ke liye pahaadon mein jaana hota hai, ya kahin aur. Even if I go, I don’t think that I will rest. Main rest nahi karna chahta kyunki main enjoy kar raha hoon kaam ko. I relax,” claims Siddiqui, set to be seen next in Tiku Weds Shera.