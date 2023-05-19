Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls his behaviour changing during Haddi shoot: 'I started speaking softly'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is on a roll in his glittering career with back-to-back films lined up for release this year. He called it a ‘wonderful’ phase, during a conversation with Hindustan Times. Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on big budget films ruining industry's reputation: 'Kahi cinema bandh na ho jaye...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

The actor was last seen in Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaah and has Jogira Sara Ra Ra as his next release this month. He wrapped up yet another upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, under the banner of Manikarnika Films of Kangana Ranaut. “Kangana bohot hi kamal ki film producer (she is a fantastic film producer). She was very engaged. From actors to technicians, everyone was very happy with her production. If anyone had a problem she would solve it. She used to take care of everything. I hope the film releases soon,” Nawazuddin told Hindustan Times.

Besides this, Nawazuddin also has his much-awaited release, Haddi, which he termed as his ‘special film.’ When asked him the reason, the actor shared, “I have really worked hard on it after a long time.” In the film, he plays a role of a transgender and brings a different side of himself with his remarkable physical transformation.

“Before filming Haddi, I stayed among the (transgender) community. I realised that they relate themselves to females. They wish to become a woman and think of it as something that completes their lives. I kept these things in mind to play the role. I always thought that I am playing a female character,” Nawazuddin explained.

The actor recalled the challenges of his role. He said, “It used to be both mentally and physically exhausting. Shooting khatam hotein hi I used to be like ‘Oh my God! Ghar ja k bus so jau’ (I just wanted to go home after shoot and sleep.”

He continued, “Physically the makeup used to take 3 hours alone. Jaise jaise makeup hota tha I used to change myself (with makeup I emerged in the character). Mere lehze me bohot hi softness aa gayi thi, I used to wear soft undergarments (Even my mannerism changed with the character). When you see me wearing a saree in the film, know that I had worn it exactly how it is supposed to be worn by a woman. I had the same undergarments, such as petticoat and all. I just wanted to change myself and not be Nawaz anymore. Soch bhi badalni hoti hai (I had to change my mind as well).”

“All these were done as a part of my process. No doubt it was one of the most difficult characters I have played so far. Thank God I did it successfully. It’s still under production. I am hoping to present it this year, let’s see.” he added. Talking about Haddi, the actor also shared how much his respect towards women and the trans community has grown, especially his female co-actors.

“Female actor ka makeup jo hota hai kaafi der tak chalta hai. Kiu chalta hai yeh mujhe Haddi se pata chala. Bohot sari cheezein karni parti hai (Female actors take hours to get their makeup done and now I know why. A lot goes into it),” he said with admiration.

