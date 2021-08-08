Nawazuddin Siddiqui rejects astrology, says actors who change spellings of names 'have agenda, are insecure'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that he is a firm believer in hard work, and doesn't rely on luck. The actor said that unlike several others in his profession, he doesn't wear bracelets or rings, nor does he have blind faith in astrology.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who after over a decade of struggle broke out with Anurag Kashyap's two-part Gangs of Wasseypur, said that those who change the spellings of their names must 'hate' what they're called.

He was featured as a guest on Sunday Brunch With Zomato, on the YouTube channel CurlyTales. Asked about earlier comments he'd made about believing in hard work and dedication over luck and destiny, Nawaz said in Hindi, "People work like donkeys... I'm sorry, I shouldn't be saying this, but people who work without using their brains don't get very far. God has given you a brain, if you use it and work hard, then it pays off. I am still unconvinced about the importance of luck. I might change my mind later, but as of this moment, I remain unconvinced."

Asked whether he believes in astrology, Nawaz said, "No, I don't believe in anything." He proceeded to show his bare arms, and said, "Look, I don't have any rings or bracelets; I've never worn them." When he was asked about actors who change the spellings of their names, Nawaz said, "They must have some personal agendas, they must hate their names. I love my name, and this is the only correct way to spell it. Or maybe they're insecure."

Also read: When Nawazuddin Siddiqui hilariously described difference in working with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in back-to-back Netflix releases Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men. He has a packed lineup that includes Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Sangeen and Heropanti 2.