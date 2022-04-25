Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals a girl once rejected him to watch TV; he told her, ‘tujhe TV pe aa kar dikhaunga’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui comes from rather humble beginnings. The actor was born to a farmer in Budhana, a small town in western Uttar Pradesh. It was there that the acting bug first bit him. The actor revealed in a recent interview that years ago, when he still lived in his village, a girl had rejected him, preferring to watch TV. A young Nawazuddin in turn promised her that one day he’d be on TV too. Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls being refused TV show as it'd take more time, require 'extra lights'

In the past, the actor had referred the incident in interviews but had never spoken in detail about it. He had only mentioned that he had once promised a girl that he would appear on TV one day. But in a recent interaction, he opened up in detail about it.

Speaking with Brut India, the actor revealed, “Actually, when we got a TV in our village, she used to go to watch Krishi Darshan. Sometimes when she was on her way, I’d ask her to talk to me. But she didn’t talk to me because she wanted to go watch Krishi Darshan. So, I told her, ‘Ek din tujhe TV pe aa kar dikhaunga’ (One day, I’ll be on TV).”

The actor said that when he did eventually work in his first TV series, he called up a friend to inform that girl, only to be told that she was now married with kids. The actor shared, “In Mumbai, when I did a serial for the first time, I remembered I had made a promise to a girl. So I called my friend in my village and asked him to talk to that girl. I had told her one day I’ll be on TV. My program is tomorrow, on Sunday. My friend said, “Brother, she’s married and has 5-6 children. And the person she’s married to not only doesn’t let her watch TV, but also doesn’t let her leave the house.”

Nawazuddin is set to be seen on screen next in Heropanti 2, which stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is a sequel to Tiger’s debut film Heropanti, which released in 2014. Nawaz plays a dreaded criminal named Laila in the film. It releases in theatres on April 29.

