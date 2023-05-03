Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals why he doesn't react to rumours: ‘Agar ek ki pit rahi hai…’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently talked about rumours and shared why he prefers not reacting to them. The actor in the last few months kept making news with his personal life. In a new interview, he said one cannot do anything about rumours. He feels everyone is living in their shells. He pointed out that people often enjoy out of others' misery. Also read: Case filed against Nawazuddin Siddiqui for 'hurting' Bengali community with Sprite ad

Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes on Tuesday. (ANI)(ANI)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui landed in controversy when his estranged wife Aaliya alleged that the actor's mother harassed her. She further claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children. Last month, a court ordered their kids, Shora and Yaani to return to Dubai for their studies. Aaliya and Nawazuddin engaged in ugly public fights for a long time on the matter.

Talking about rumours, without any specific reference, Nawazuddin recently told ETimes, “You can't do anything about rumour. It has happened even earlier that one rumour was spread by someone purposely to make a person into a villain. The way a rumour spreads, others also keep adding fuel to fire and people start believing it. Thus, the person in question becomes a villain. By the time the truth comes out, his career is over. Everyone is in their shell. Agar ek ki pit rahi hai, toh sab maze le rahe hai (Everyone takes pleasure out of a person's misery)”

“Ganda aadmi aapko lalkarta hai aur jab aap uske paale mein jaate hain, wahan woh aapse smart hota hai (A bad person provokes you, and almost gets you to their territory. That's where you know that you've been outsmarted.) So it's better to let the rumours spread and not react,” he reasoned.

Nawazuddin will be next seen in Sudhir Mishra's Afwaah. It also has Bhumi Pednekar and is said to focus on the subject of rumour-mongering and misinformation. It is set to release on May 5.

Besides this, Nawazuddin also has Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Neha Sharma, lined up for release. It is touted to be a romantic comedy with a twist. It will release in theatres on May 12. The actor also has Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Haddi as his upcoming projects.

