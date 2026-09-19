Nawazuddin Siddiqui roasted about starring in Thamma on India's Got Latent, Samay Raina asks ‘kyun ki thi yaar?’

The latest episode of Samay Raina’s comedy show India’s Got Latent dropped on YouTube and Netflix. It featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam, Mukesh Chhabra and Kaustubh Agarwal as the guests. On it, Samay roasted Nawazuddin for starring in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe film Thamma in 2025. Here’s how the actor responded.

Samay Raina roasts Nawazuddin Siddiqui about Thamma

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was a guest on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.

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On India’s Got Latent, Samay began by thanking Nawazuddin for being on the show, only to slip into roasting him. He said, “Nawaz sir, thank you so much for coming, yaar. I can’t believe you’re here. I love you so much, sir. I am really like starstruck right now. Love you, sir. Sir, Thamma kyun ki thi yaar? Thamma kyun banayi yaar aapne? (Why did you star in Thamma? Why would you make Thamma?)”

Nawazuddin, who seemed surprised that Thamma was being brought up, soon recovered and joked, “Thamma? Haan theek hai. Ban gayi, ban gayi. (Yes, okay. We just made it).” When Samay asked the actor, “I can say all this, right?” and sought permission, he replied, “Now that you’ve already said it, what can I say?”

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{{^usCountry}} Samay, however, seemed impressed by Nawazuddin otherwise, joking, “But Sacred Games was so good, genuinely. Everyone loves Sacred Games. In it, Nawaz sir has done drugs, drunk alcohol, had sex with prostitutes, and then reached the set.” He playfully replied, “Yahan pe bhi waisi hi tayaari karke aya hoon mai. (I came prepared here too).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samay, however, seemed impressed by Nawazuddin otherwise, joking, “But Sacred Games was so good, genuinely. Everyone loves Sacred Games. In it, Nawaz sir has done drugs, drunk alcohol, had sex with prostitutes, and then reached the set.” He playfully replied, “Yahan pe bhi waisi hi tayaari karke aya hoon mai. (I came prepared here too).” {{/usCountry}}

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Nawazuddin also mentioned on India’s Got Latent that while he hasn’t watched the show, his daughter, Shora Siddiqui, does. Season 2 of the show has so far seen Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Aashish Solanki, Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram, Orry, Archana Puran Singh, Rakhi Sawant and others as guests. Varun Dhawan also featured in a Netflix exclusive episode.

About Thamma

Thamma is the latest film from the MHCU, following Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya (2024) and Stree 2 (2024). Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara, it introduced a vampire into the horror universe. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. It received mixed reviews and collected ₹187.59 crore worldwide. The next film in the franchise is Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini.

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Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s recent work

Nawazuddin, who starred in Costao before Thamma, has been busy since. In 2025, he also starred in Main Actor Nahin Hoon and the Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders. The actor now has Section 108, Noorani Chehra, Sangeen and The Great Escape Faraar lined up.