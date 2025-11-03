Is Thamma a hit or a flop? As Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika film crosses 150 crore, we decode its box office performance

Maddock Films’ latest from its slate of horror comedies, Thamma, is doing fairly well at the box office. The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, has surpassed the ₹150-crore mark at the worldwide box office. But does it mean that it is already a hit? Or does it need to do more still? We analyse: Is Thamma a hit or a flop? Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from the film.

Thamma box office collections

Thamma released solo on Diwali without any competition from any big Hindi or regional film. This allowed the film to take a strong ₹24-crore start at the domestic office even as overseas collections stayed negligible due to the midweek release. Over the first week, Thamma crossed ₹100 crore in India, but saw its collections dip as the second weekend arrived. As of Sunday, Thamma has earned ₹120 crore net ( ₹144 crore gross) in India. Add to it $2.8 million from overseas, and Thamma’s worldwide gross after 13 days stands at a healthy ₹167 crore.

Is Thamma a hit or a flop?

Thamma is already the third-highest-grossing film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) behind only the two Stree films. However, it boasts of a budget of over ₹140 crore as per industry sources. Including the marketing and promotional budget, Thamma’s landing cost is around ₹150 crore, making it the most expensive film in the Maddock horror comedy franchise. Trade insiders say that the film needs to, at least, cross that mark with just its net earnings to be called a clean hit. Thamma is around ₹30 crore away from that number. Given that the film managed just under ₹12 crore in its second weekend, getting to ₹150 crore net is a possibility, but one that will require the film to push hard.

So, Thamma is a success for Maddock, having already recouped its cost from the non-theatrical business. But in terms of box office success, as of now, the film is an above-average grosser on its way to being a hit.

All about Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma introduces the lore of betaals (vampires) to the Maddock horror-verse. Apart from Ayushmann and Rashmika, the film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist, along with Varun Dhawan reprising his role from Bhediya and Stree 2 in a cameo.