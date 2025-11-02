Thamma box office collection day 13: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film earns 119 crore so far

Thamma box office collection day 13: Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film has been doing well in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the Thamma has earned ₹119.65 crore so far. Written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara, it is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. Thamma box office collection day 13: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna headline the film.

Thamma domestic box office collection

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna film collected ₹108.4 crore [Hindi: ₹107.52 crore; Telugu: ₹88 lakh] in its first week. On day 11, it earned ₹3 crore [Hindi: ₹3 crore], and on day 12, ₹4.4 crore [Hindi: ₹4.38 crore; Telugu: ₹2 lakh]. On day 13, the film earned ₹3.85 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, it has collected ₹119.65 crore.

About Thamma

Thamma is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The story revolves around Ayushmann's character, who turns into a vampire and falls in love with Rashmika's character, leading to a "bloody love story" full of twists. He plays a meek journalist who transforms into a vampire-like figure.

What Ayushmann had spoken about Thamma

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ayushmann had said, "I am feeling good. Validation by the public is the biggest validation...For me, this is the biggest opening of my career and hopefully my biggest film as well."

The actor revealed that what drew him to the film was the opportunity to step beyond his usual "guy next door" roles. "In this film, the generic character that I have played in my earlier films, which is a guy next door, from there, the transition towards becoming a vampire or a superhero-like characteristics, I have done that for the first time. So, I was very excited for that. Because I am a big fan of this universe..." he had added.