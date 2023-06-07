Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya finds love again, but doesn’t want to reveal the identity of her mystery man

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya has moved on from her troubled relationship with the actor, and has no inhibitions about sharing it with the world. However, there are things about this new bond she doesn’t prefer to divulge just yet.

Aaliya Siddiqui, estranged wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, took to Instagram to share her life’s update with a picture with an unknown man

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this week, Aaliya posted a picture on Instagram with a mystery man, and wrote: “...There are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship. I’m very happy hence shared my happiness with you all.”

Talking to us she confesses, “It’s true that I’ve moved on. I met him in Dubai. We have shared this special bond for quite some time now, but it is only now that I decided to share with everyone.”

However, Aaliya is not ready just yet to reveal the identity of this new person in her life. “I don’t want to disclose his name. I want him to be a mystery man only, nahi toh he will also be dragged into the public eye. He is very simple and I want him to be away from all this,” she asserts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘I JUST FELT IT WAS THE RIGHT TIME’

The producer reveals that they started out as friends, and found this new bond which is beyond just friendship. “He’s a perfect gentleman, and a very good human being, intelligent and respects me as well as our bond. And that is what is the most important thing for me,” she says.

On what made her put her relationship out for the world to see, Aaliya adds, “I just felt it was the right time! I didn’t really sit and plan. I decided to share the picture when my mind and heart agreed to it. So, it all came from within. I have been vocal about the issues I faced in my previous relationship, so why not share the moment when I am happy.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That being said, she wants things to organically move in her new relationship and not give it any label or tag.

“We respect each other. Abhi bhi humara aisa koi commitment nahi hai, na hi ho sakta hai. I have my kids to look after. I can’t get associated with anyone. I need that companion in my life, and have that support. I’m happy and have sukoon with him,” says the mother of two, revealing that he is not involved with her kids at the moment.

‘IT TOOK ME 19 YEARS TO MOVE ON AND FIND THIS BOND’

While her well-wishers are happy for her, there are many who are slamming Aaliya for moving on from her broken marriage in no time, especially when her divorce proceedings are still on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“People are coming on my character because I shared that picture with a new man. It would have been wrong if I had not shared it. I don’t know what people want from us, jab khush hoon tab issue, jab dhukhi hoon toh issue,” says he producer, who admits being on talking terms with her estranged husband for the sake of their kids, but not discussing anything personal.

Addressing all the negative comments, she adds, “To all those asking me how I moved on so fast, I want to say it it not fast. It took me over 19 years to move on from that relationship and find a new bond.”