Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya says she doesn't want a divorce, year after making serious charges against him

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has had a change of heart. In a new interview, she has said that does not want divorce from the actor, after seeing his caring side. In 2020, she had made serious allegations against him.

Aaliya aka Anjana Kishor Pandey, had alleged that she was subjected to domestic violence. She claimed that though her husband never raised his hand on her, his brother Shamas Siddiqui hit her.

Now, in an interview to ABP News, she has said that he has been taking care of the family as she is down with Covid-19. Seeing this side of his nature, she is willing to start afresh.

Aaliya was quoted as saying: “For the last 10 days, I have been battling the Covid-19 virus, which is the reason I have been living in isolation in my house in Mumbai. Nawaz, who is currently busy shooting in Lucknow, is taking care of our children Yaani Siddiqui and Shora Siddiqui.”

“Despite being extremely busy, Nawaz is taking good care of both our children including their education and other needs. Not only this, he often calls me and enquires about my health and needs. I am very impressed with this side of Nawaz and it touched my heart. Earlier, he was never able to pay attention to his children. But now, I am really surprised to see him like this.”

She further said that they were working towards sorting out their differences. “Both me and Nawaz will try together to remove all the problems between us. Going forward, we will sort all the problems and misconceptions. We have been talking about this.”

After sending him a divorce notice, she had alleged that their problems had been there since 2010. "The problems between Nawaz and me have been going on since 2010, after one year of our marriage. I have been handling everything but now things have escalated beyond repair," she had said.