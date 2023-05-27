Nawazuddin Siddiqui says true romance happens only in small towns: ‘They fall in love without considering bank balance’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently talked about romance in small towns and big cities in a new interview. He believes that ‘true romance’ only happens in small towns as people don't judge each other unlike those in the city. He also added that people from small towns don't look into the other's person's bank balance for all things related to the heart. Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui says people 'can hire auditoriums, click photos' at Cannes even if not officially selected

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's personal life

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about romance in cities and towns. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Nawazuddin's statement arrived amid his tumultuous relationship with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. In the last few months, he kept making headlines for his personal life. Aaliya had alleged that the actor's mother harassed her. She also claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children, Shora and Yani.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on romance in small town vs big cities

Talking about real love stories, he told News18, "True romance only happens in small towns. What happens in the name of romance between people in big cities is compromise and adjustment. In small towns, people aren’t scared to open their hearts out to one another because they don’t judge each other. They fall in love without even taking the bank balance of the other person into consideration. Ishq aur pyaar abhi bhi bacha hua hai small towns mein (love is still alive in small towns).”

When asked if he would call himself romantic, Nawazuddin added, “It’s a good thing to love, fall in love, be in love and spread love. Love is very important. I’m a very romantic person. I love my films and a lot of things in life. It’s important to have some bit of romance in our lives. But there’s a dearth of it today.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest film

Nawazuddin's latest outing is Jogira Sara Ra Ra, which released on Friday. He stars opposite Neha Sharma in the film. The Hindustan Times review of the movie called it “yet another monotonous rom-com with zero novelty, and humour so stale that you prefer to yawn instead.” The actor has several films lined up for release in the pipeline. These include Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, Adbhut and Haddi.

