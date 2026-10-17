Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam's mythological film collects 3 crore, fails to surpass Article 370 opening day haul

Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 1: Ahead of Dussehra, a number of new Hindi films have been released this Friday. One of them is the Yami Gautam and Adinath Kothare-starrer Nayyi Navelli. The mythological drama saw a slow start at the box office, facing heat from other releases like Prahaar, Jailer 2 and Ranabaali. (Also read: ₹2.35 crore; fails to beat Mr and Mrs Mahi, Bhool Chuk Maaf">Prahaar box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao's film collects ₹2.35 crore; fails to beat Mr and Mrs Mahi, Bhool Chuk Maaf)

Nayyi Navelli box office report

Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam in a still from the film.

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Nayyi Navelli brings a fantasy entertainer to the big screen, where folklore meets unexpected twists, quirky characters and larger-than-life entertainment. The latest update from Sacnilk states that the film has collected ₹3.25 crore. All eyes are on how the film performs over the next two days to manage a good opening weekend haul.

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Nayyi Navelli has performed better than Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar, which collected ₹2.35 crore on its opening day. However, the film failed to beat the opening day haul of Yami's 2024 release Article 370, which had managed ₹5.90 crore.

All about Nayyi Navelli

Set in Meerut, it revolves around a man who accuses his bhabhi (played by Yami) of being a witch, even while her husband and in-laws are fond of her. One day, her husband transforms into a monster, and we are told that it is all linked to Kaal Sheel, a mysterious stone dating back to the Treta Yuga. What follows is a heavy blend of mythology with humour.

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Pratiek Pachori in pivotal roles. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the film features music by G V Prakash Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Pratiek Pachori in pivotal roles. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the film features music by G V Prakash Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

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An excerpt from the HT review of Nayyi Navelli read, “Nayyi Navelli is a film that mistakes excess for entertainment and confusion for complexity. Its basic storyline offers enough scope for a blend of mythology and comedy, but the execution fails to do justice to the ideas. The screenplay needed sharper writing, yet it keeps piling on subplots and eccentric characters, hoping that something will eventually click. Yami tries to hold things together, but even her performance cannot compensate for the narrative's shortcomings. 'Nayyi Navelli' may mean something new, but there is precious little that's fresh about the film itself.”