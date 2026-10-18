Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 3: Yami Gautam's film crosses 10 crore mark, beats Haq opening weekend haul

Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 3: Yami Gautam and Adinath Kothare-starrer Nayyi Navelli has had a slow start at the box office but witnessed some growth over its opening weekend, crossing the ₹10 crore mark. However, despite the weekend boost, the film’s box-office performance has remained modest amid competition from other releases, including Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, Jailer 2 and Ranabaali.

Nayyi Navelli box office collection Day 3

Yami Gautam in a still from Nayyi Navelli.

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According to Sacnilk, the mythological drama began its box-office journey on Friday, earning ₹3.25 crore in India net collections, with an occupancy of 11% across 6,281 shows. The film registered an increase in collections on Saturday, earning ₹4 crore and recording an occupancy of 14% across 5,945 shows.

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On Sunday, the film continued its weekend run almost at the same pace, earning ₹4.30 crore. This brought the film's total net collection in India to ₹11.55 crore.

Nayyi Navelli surpasses Haq

Despite its modest box-office performance, Nayyi Navelli has surpassed Yami Gautam’s previous film, Haq, which collected ₹8.95 crore in India net collections during its first three days of release. However, the latest release remains behind some of Yami’s stronger theatrical performers. Her film Article 370 earned ₹22.9 crore in India net collections during its first three days, while OMG 2, in which she played a key role, collected more than ₹40 crore over its opening weekend.

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{{^usCountry}} The coming weekdays will be crucial for Nayyi Navelli as it looks to maintain its momentum and build on its opening-weekend collections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The coming weekdays will be crucial for Nayyi Navelli as it looks to maintain its momentum and build on its opening-weekend collections. {{/usCountry}}

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About Nayyi Navelli

Nayyi Navelli stars Yami Gautam and Adinath Kothare and blends comedy with horror. Written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is directed by Kollywood filmmaker Balaji Mohan, marking his Bollywood directorial debut. It is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

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Nayyi Navelli review

A part of Hindustan Times'review read, "Nayyi Navelli is a film that mistakes excess for entertainment and confusion for complexity. Its basic storyline offers enough scope for a blend of mythology and comedy, but the execution fails to do justice to the ideas. The screenplay needed sharper writing, yet it keeps piling on subplots and eccentric characters, hoping that something will eventually click. Yami tries to hold things together, but even her performance cannot compensate for the narrative's shortcomings. ‘Nayyi Navelli’ may mean something new, but there is precious little that's fresh about the film itself."