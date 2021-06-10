Neena Gupta goes 'arre yaar' in new video, fans want to borrow her earrings

Neena Gupta took to Instagram on Thursday to share a new video. In it, she is smiling brightly while looking away from the camera.

In the video, Neena is seen wearing a turtle-neck black shirt. She tied her hair in a bun with single lock of curly hair falling on her face. What grabbed everyone's attention were her large pearl chandelier earrings.

Neena Gupta captioned her post with, "Arre yaar." However, her fans and friends were in love with her look. Four More Shots Please actor Maanvi Gagroo wanted to get her hands on her earrings. "Pls come back soon so I can borrow these earrings," she wrote. Fatima Sana Shaikh called her 'stunning'. A fan wrote, "I love your earrings." Another wrote, "Wow ma’am , Tera jhumka re stunning."

Neena is currently in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand, with her family. Her husband Vivek Mehra, daughter Masaba Gupta and her boyfriend Satyadeep Misra were all enjoying time in the mountains and Neena shared pictures of them on Instagram.

However, Neena said in an interview with Hindustan Times that her time in the hills has not been all fun. She said she fell ill there due to stress. “I started having stomach issues. It was very troublesome. I called my doctor and he asked me if I was tensed because stress affects your digestive system. And I said I wasn’t because everything is okay here... my daughter and my husband are here with me. But then I realised that I’ve been sad because when I read things and saw things, the fear that I might get the virus or that someone close to me can die, is still there. That stress continues,” she said, talking about the coronavirus pandemic.

Neena was last seen with Arjun Kapoor in Sardar Ka Grandson and in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. While the former opened to negative audience and critics reception, the latter got a new lease of life after its OTT release.