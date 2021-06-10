Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah stars in short film Gayatri, made by Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida. Watch
Aaliyah Kashyap in a still from Gayatri, a short film made by Ida Ali.
Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah stars in short film Gayatri, made by Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida. Watch

  • Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has starred in a short film, Gayatri, made by her friend, Ida Ali.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 08:08 PM IST

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has starred in a short movie, titled Gayatri. The 3.45 minute-long film is directed by Ida Ali, daughter of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

Ida took to Instagram to share a link to the video. "Just a little short film my friends and I made for school," Ida wrote. The movie is about a shy Indian girl, played by Aaliyah Kashyap, who moves to the US for studies. She is at a college party, feeling left out and decides to hide in a room.


However, when the host finds her lurking in her room, they strike up a heartfelt conversation about giving people a chance. Gayatri ends up making a friend, who introduces her to the party.

Aaliyah and Ida are students at Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts. The short film received compliments from their friends. "Everything about this film is super good," wrote one. "Wow this was needed," wrote another.

Aaliyah and Ida have long been friends. In a YouTube video, they had recalled how the shoot for Imtiaz Ali's film Tamasha had to be halted because they had gone missing. Aaliyah said, "Corsica was definitely one of my favourite moments of us together. We went to Corsica because Dada (Imtiaz) was shooting Tamasha and my mom (Aarti Bajaj) was also there (because she was editing the film). There was this incident that happened."

Ida added, "And it was scary for everyone, the whole unit." Aaliyah continued, "We decided to go for dinner, and we asked them. But we went farther than we said we were going to." They talked about how they went to a restaurant and remembered that they did not have any phones with them at the time. When the bill arrived, they did not have enough money and Ida ran back to her dad, who was furious at her.

Also read: Kubbra Sait's brother Danish Sait gets married to Anya Rangaswami, Anushka Sharma wishes newlyweds

Anurag has previously said that he will not be giving his daughter a break as an actor. “She’s an adult, she has to choose, but definitely she has to learn,” Anurag had told NDTV in an interview. “She can’t wake up one day and say ‘I want to be an actor’. If she wants to do it, she has to struggle for it and go and audition for it and win a role somewhere.”

