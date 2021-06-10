Kubbra Sait's brother Danish Sait gets married to Anya Rangaswami, Anushka Sharma wishes newlyweds

Actor, comedian Danish Sait announced on Thursday that he got married to Anya Rangaswami, a graphic designer. Taking to Instagram, he shared their pictures saying that the ring exchange ceremony took place in presence of 'closest family & friends'.

He captioned the post, "Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love."

Reacting to the post, many celebs as well as fans, wished the couple and showered them with love. Actor Anushka Sharma wrote, "Congratulations guys", Dia Mirza said, "Congratulations and lots of love to you both", Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor commented, "Many congratulations, and god bless. Please wish Anya also" and Rukshar Dhillon said, "Congratulations! God bless".

A fan wrote, "Congratulations, Best Wishes For The 2nd Innings Of Your Life." Another said, "So happy for you." A third commented, "Congratulations Danish lots of love." "Happy married life .. may u be happy always for the things u do," wrote another fan. "Hearty congratulations @danishsait Njoyyy the Best Innings and Listen to Her Commentary from now God bless," wished another.

Keeping in line with the Covid-19 guidelines, the duo tied the knot with only a few close people in attendance and opted for a registered wedding. In one of the pictures, they had their face masks on.

His sister, actor Kubbra Sait also shared their pictures on Instagram. She captioned the post, "The babies are married…Wish you both the best forever to come. #LotsOfLove #WeddingDay #Love #BrotherIsMarried."

Last year, Kubbra and Danish spoke about the Raksha Bandhan celebrations in their childhood. Their mother, Yasmin Sait used to make them tie rakhi to each other with a promise that they’ll protect each other for life.

Recalling it, Kubbra had told Hindustan Times, “I think that was very cute.” Danish had added, “Mom raised us to be watchful of each other’s back, while she has got mine and I’ve got hers and this would remain like this forever. We were raised as equals, as two human beings and never had that boy or girl sort of a thing.”

