Anushka Sharma gives a glimpse of 'English summer' from Southampton. See here

  • Anushka Sharma has shared a video clip from Southampton giving glimpse of the weather. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 04:41 PM IST

Actor Anushka Sharma, currently in England with her husband cricketer Virat Kohli, on Wednesday gave fans a glimpse of the weather in Southampton. Taking to Instagram Stories, she posted a video clip showing a cloudy day as she stood inside an empty stadium. She captioned the video, "that kind of English summer," followed by cloud and monkey emojis.

Anushka accompanied Virat to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) Finals against New Zealand. The WTC final will take place on June 18 in Southampton's Ageas Bowl.

Last week, Anushka had posted her picture from her room which is close to the cricket stadium. In the picture, she was seen wearing an off white sweatshirt and grey trousers. Virat and Anushka are under a mandatory quarantine at a hotel currently. She had captioned the post, "Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium."

On June 2, the couple were seen at the Mumbai airport with their daughter Vamika, as they left for England. Anushka wore black track pants and a black T-shirt as she held Vamika close to her.

In January, they welcomed their firstborn. The mother-daughter duo has been accompanying Virat on several tours. Earlier this year, the family was spotted at the Pune airport as the Indian cricket team was playing a few matches against England in the city. They also accompanied Virat during the recent IPL season.

In May, during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session, Virat had responded to a fan's request of sharing his daughter’s photo online. He had also revealed the meaning of Vamika. A fan had asked, “What is the meaning of Vamika? How is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please?” Virat had replied, “Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

Fans saw Anushka last in Zero, which released in 2018. The actor has been on a hiatus since then but turned producer and backed a few projects, including Paatal Lok, Bulbbul and Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's debut project Qala, which is under production at the moment.

