Neena Gupta goes for coronavirus vaccine, yells 'mummy' as she gets the shot. Watch video

Actor Neena Gupta is the latest celebrity to get vaccinated under the central government's vaccination drive to fight coronavirus pandemic. Sharing a video of herself getting the shot, Neena revealed that she could not restrain herself from yelling "mummy!" as she got the shot.

Wearing a mask and dressed in black, Neena said in the video, "Lag rahi hai vaccine, bahut darr lag raha hai par lagwane aayi hu (Getting the vaccine, I am very scared but I still came here)." As the needle pierced in her arm, Neena yelled, "mummy" and was asked to hold on, she again said, "mummy" softly as it went in deeper. When the medicine was administered, the actor declared, "Done, done."

Sharing the video, Neena wrote, "Lag gaya ji teeka (got the vaccine). Thank you @hindujahospital." Her co-star from many films, Gajraj Rao, appreciated her for getting it done. "Aapne bhi teeka lagwa liya ... wah (so you got the vaccine, that's great)," he wrote.

Fans were quick to mention how we always remember our mom when in pain, no matter how old we are. "Hehehe mummyyyyy. Hum kitne bhi bade ho jaaye lekin jab jab hume koi takleef hoti hai to mummy hamesha yaad aati hai aur unka hi naam aata hai zaban par (We may grow up, but whenever we are in pain, we always remember our mothers)," wrote one. Another fan wrote, "Sweetest expression on getting injection ma'am."

Neena was last seen in Netflix's Masaba Masaba. Next in the line up, she has Kabir Khan's sports drama 83, in which she plays mother to Ranveer Singh’s Kapil Dev.

Neena also has a film called Gwalior, with Gajraj Rao, in the pipeline. Her Netflix film with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, Sardar Ka Grandson was also recently announced.