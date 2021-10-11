Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neena Gupta opens up on losing roles because she didn't know ‘rules of the game’, then learned to make 10 calls a day
bollywood

Neena Gupta opens up on losing roles because she didn't know ‘rules of the game’, then learned to make 10 calls a day

Neena Gupta has said that she didn't know she was supposed to call people back herself and ended up losing roles waiting for them to call her.
Neena Gupta has spent several decades in the film industry. 
Published on Oct 11, 2021 10:04 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Neena Gupta has proved her mettle in Bollywood but confessed that she was initially unaware of the rules of the game and ended up losing roles because it of. The actor revealed in her book that she kept waiting for filmmakers to call her back, when she should have been calling them herself.

Neena had written in her autobiography about how she lost out on an opportunity to work with noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur just because she didn't call him back. 

Talking about the incident to a leading daily, Neena said, “It’s like any industry, you cannot enter a business without knowing the rules of the game. As I said, I didn’t call Shekhar Kapur back because I thought he had told me that he’d call me back. If there was somebody who was advising me, I’d not have missed the opportunity."

"Later on, I was advised to write down the names of people to call in a week, and to make at least 10 calls every day, and to keep calling till there is a response. Earlier, I didn’t know all this,” she added. 

RELATED STORIES

Neena made headlines a few years ago, when she posted an Instagram message asking for work. The incident was recreated in the semi-fictionalised show Masaba Masaba.

Also read: Neena Gupta says she took up ‘rubbish work’ in films for money: ‘One film comes a lot on TV and I cringe’

Neena is now all set to return with the second season of the show Panchayat. She also has a few films in the pipeline, including Goodbye and Uunchai. 

Neena was recently seen in Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh-starre, Sardar Ka Grandson, in which she played the matriarch of a Punjabi family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neena gupta shekhar kapoor
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kiara finds Hema Malini comparisons ‘weird’, says ‘I want to look like myself’

5

Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh take over the ramp

Aishwarya-Abhishek return from Paris in time for Amitabh Bachchan's birthday

Kanganajokes about Thalaivii trending in Pakistan
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP