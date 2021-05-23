Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neena Gupta reacts to playing Kanwaljit Singh's mom in Sardar Ka Grandson, after playing his lover in 90s
Neena Gupta reacts to playing Kanwaljit Singh's mom in Sardar Ka Grandson, after playing his lover in 90s

Neena Gupta has reacted to playing mother to Kanjwaljit Singh's character in Sardar Ka Grandson, after the two famously played a married couple in Saans.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh in Saans.

Actors Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh, who have played a married couple in the past, appear as mother and son in the recently released Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson. A viewer pointed this out to Neena, who reacted to the observation.

In Sardar Ka Grandson, Neena plays the matriarch to a Punjabi family. Kanwaljit plays her son, and the father of Arjun Kapoor's character. Neena and Kanwaljit worked together on the television show Saans.

In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, a fan's observation was posed to Neena. The fan had written, "Don't tell me Kanwaljit Singh is Neena Gupta's son in the movie? They were co-stars in the 90s. SMH." Neena responded with a laugh, "Bhaiya yehi toh acting ka maza hai. Kal jo aapka lover tha woh aapka beta hai, yehi toh maza hai (That's the joy of acting; someone could play both your lover and your son. It's fun)."

Saans revolved around married couple Priya Kapoor (Neena Gupta) and Gautam Kapoor (Kanwaljit Singh), their teenage kids Akul and Mithi, and an extra-marital affair that threatens their relationship.

In a 2017 interview with Hindustan Times, Kanwaljit had said about the show, "I had always played an honest, positive guy which people expected from me. But I also wanted to try a new role. Despite that, I ensured that Gautam wasn’t shown as a villain but as a grey character, who loved his kids and felt responsible for Priya."

Also read: Neena Gupta says she would never 'poison' Masaba's thoughts about her dad Viv Richards: 'I loved him'

Sardar Ka Grandson, directed by Kaashvie Nair, also features Soni Razdan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kumud Mishra, and others. The film opened to poor reviews on Tuesday.

